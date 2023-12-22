The Peruvian Government responded this Friday to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IDC) that “there has been no contempt” any in the pardon granted to former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000)because the sentences against him for the massacres of Barrios Altos and La Cantuta were carried out at the time.

In a joint statement from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice, he stated that ““The Peruvian State is fully respectful of the treaties and decisions of the system for the promotion and protection of human rights.”

Likewise, it ratified its “firm adherence” to the American Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees the defense of the human person and respect for their dignity.

The Inter-American Court declared contempt on Thursday “because (the State) executed the sentence issued by the Constitutional Court of Peru, on March 17, 2022, that restored the effects of the pardon 'for humanitarian reasons' granted on December 24, 2017″ by then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to Alberto Fujimori, “despite the fact that the Court had ordered that it should refrain from implementing it.”

In a resolution published Thursday, The Inter-American Court recalled that it had ordered not to implement the pardon because “it did not observe the standards of international law that had to be taken into account when carrying out a jurisdictional control”.

(Also read: The perpetrator of the Prague shooting had ammunition for an even greater massacre)

File photograph dated January 4, 2018 showing former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori (c) leaving the Centenario clinic in Lima (Peru).

In its statement, the Peruvian State specified that on December 11 it requested that the court implement the reinforced supervision mechanism, as has happened.

“In the above sense, there has been no contempt on the part of the State, since the sentences handed down in the cases referred to by the Court have been executed. and they are being implemented within the parameters of the international instruments to which Peru is a party,” the statement added.

(You can read: Sixty years of Elena de Borbón: the princess who did not reign in Spain)

He confirmed that Peru will present compliance with the report requested in the resolution with the argumentation of its position, according to the procedure and within the period established by the Inter-American Court, which expires on March 4, 2024.

The Inter-American Court specified that Peru “has incurred in contempt” of the resolution of urgent measures issued on December 5 that required the State to refrain from releasing Fujimori, as well as the resolutions to supervise compliance with the sentence of May 30. of 2018 and April 7, 2022, which ordered the same.

“Consequently, it is appropriate to invoke the provisions of Articles 65 of the American Convention and 30 of the Statute of the Court, in order to report on the matter to the General Assembly of the Organization of American States through the Annual Report of the Inter-American Court for 2023″, explains the court in the resolution.

Released in compliance with an order of the Constitutional Court

The Inter-American Court also ordered the State to present, no later than March 4, 2024, a report on compliance with the obligation to investigate, prosecute and, if applicable, punish the serious violations of human rights determined in the sentences. issued in the Barrios Altos case and in the La Cantuta case.

The State must continue to present reports every three months, for as long as the Court considers necessary.

Fujimori, 85 years old and serving a 25-year prison sentence, was released from prison on December 6 in compliance with an order from the Constitutional Court, despite the fact that the Inter-American Court asked the authorities of the Andean country to refrain from doing so in order to guarantee justice for the victims of human rights violations in the La Cantuta and Barrios cases. High.

(Keep reading: Release of Álex Saab: who wins and who loses with the Biden-Maduro negotiation)

Peru is the second country that the Inter-American Court has declared in contempt in recent years. The other is Nicaragua after he did not respond to numerous communications from the court and did not comply with a series of protection measures in favor of dozens of citizens persecuted or considered political prisoners of the Government of Daniel Ortega.

EFE