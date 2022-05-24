The Peruvian Government made official this Tuesday the change of high command of the National Police, with the appointment of Lieutenant General Luis Vera Llerena as Commander Generalafter the surprising reform of the cabinet of the Government of Pedro Castillo, which included the appointment of a new Minister of the Interior.

(Also read: Pedro Castillo unexpectedly changes four ministers in his cabinet)

Vera Llerena, who to date served as inspector general of the National Police of Peru (PNP), he was appointed to the new position to replace Vicente Tiburciothrough a supreme resolution published in the official newspaper El Peruano

Thus, the Executive terminated the functions as general commander of Tiburcio, who took office last February and was one of the 86 members of the contingent that participated in the operation. that put behind bars the leader of the Shining Path terrorist groupAbimael Guzman.

In other resolutions, the Government also appointed Raúl Felipe Del Castillo Vidal to the position of chief of the General Staff and Raúl Enrique Alfaro as the new inspector general of the PNP, for which he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

cabinet changes

New Minister of Agrarian Development and Irrigation of Peru, Javier Fernando Arce Alvarado Photo: Presidency of Peru / EFE

This remodeling of the high command of the Police It occurs two days after Castillo swore in Dimitri Senmache as the new Minister of the Interior as part of a reform of his cabinet, which also included the renewal of the heads of Energy and Mines, Transportation, and Agrarian Development and Irrigation.

In addition, it occurs in the midst of a state of emergency in Metropolitan Lima and its neighboring province of Callao, due to the increase in crimes and criminal acts in the area.

This measure, which was extended for 45 days on May 4, establishes that the PNP must maintain control of internal order at all times, being able to request the support of the Armed Forces.

In order to evaluate the results obtained to date and redesign actions against delinquency and organized crime, Castillo will lead this morning the National Citizen Security Council 2022the highest body in charge of formulating, conducting and evaluating citizen security policy.

The meeting, which will be held at the Government Palace, will be attended by the Prime Minister, Aníbal Torres, and the heads of the Interior, Justice, Women and Vulnerable Populations, Transport and Communications, Foreign Trade and Tourism, and Defense portfolios, according to the statement. Presidency in a statement.

EFE

More world news

– Waves of independence, the phenomenon that puts the world order in check

– Iván Duque and the other presidents with the greatest disapproval in Latin America

– War in Ukraine: the figures left by the invasion three months after it began