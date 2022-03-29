Peru goes up with this goal by Gianluca Lapadula, video

In its fort, Peru will seek to beat Paraguay this Tuesday to take over the coveted place in the playoffs for the Qatar-2022 World Cup, in a decisive match for the last date of the South American qualifier where the visit plays for the honor.

With 21 points and fifth in the pre-world table, Peru has the imperative mission of winning the red-and-white team at home in order to get half a ticket to the World Cup and face an Asian team in June for a place in Qatar.



And at minute five, Gianluca Lapadula opened the scoring with this goal.