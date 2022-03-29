Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Peru goes up with this goal by Gianluca Lapadula, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in Sports
Peru National Team

Gianluca Lapadula of Peru celebrates his goal.

Gianluca Lapadula of Peru celebrates his goal.

Paraguay entered cold and took the first.

In its fort, Peru will seek to beat Paraguay this Tuesday to take over the coveted place in the playoffs for the Qatar-2022 World Cup, in a decisive match for the last date of the South American qualifier where the visit plays for the honor.

With 21 points and fifth in the pre-world table, Peru has the imperative mission of winning the red-and-white team at home in order to get half a ticket to the World Cup and face an Asian team in June for a place in Qatar.

And at minute five, Gianluca Lapadula opened the scoring with this goal.

