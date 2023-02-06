The country has seen protests since then-president Pedro Castillo was ousted by Congress and arrested on December 7

The government of Peru declared on Sunday (5.Feb.2023) a state of emergency in 7 regions for 60 days during a series of protests in the country that call for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte. The decree was published in official diary country and is valid for the regions of Amazonas, Madre de Dios, Cusco, Puno, Apurímac, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna.

In addition to the 7 States, the regions of Lima and El Callao will also be in a state of exception during the month of February. The measure imposes “restriction or suspension of the exercise of constitutional rights related to the inviolability of the home, the freedom to move around the national territory, freedom of assembly and personal freedom and security”. Here’s the full of the decree, in Spanish (789 KB).

The decree also determines “mandatory social immobilization” for 10 days from 8 pm to 4 am in the department of Puno. During this period, citizens may circulate on public roads only for “food acquisition, production and supply”.

The government’s measures are a response to protests against the government, which have left at least 65 dead since December 2022. The country has recorded intense demonstrations since the then president Pedro Castillo he was deposed by Congress and stuck on December 7th. With that, the vice-president, Dina Boluarte, assumed the presidency, but still without support from the population.

POPULATION REPROVES GOVERNMENT OF DINA

Study Published on December 29 by IEP (Institute of Peruvian Studies – Institute of Peruvian Studies) show that 75% of Peruvians ask that the current president, Dina Boluarte, resign from office.

The survey considers 1,214 interviews conducted by telephone from January 21st to 25th. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points. Here’s the full of the study, in Spanish (1 MB).

Data indicate that 76% disapprove of Dina’s government. The number is similar to that recorded by the institute in early January. Only 17% of the population approve of the president.

Among those interviewed, 59% identify with the demonstrations held across the country since December. Still, 73% agree with new general elections in 2023, not in 2024; 69% are in favor of calling a Constituent Assembly.

CONGRESS REQUESTS IMPEACHMENT

Members of the left parties Free Peru, Democratic Peru It is Democratic Exchange presented a request for the impeachment of Dina Boluarte. The 28 signatories justify the request by “permanent moral incapacity” of the head of state due to the deaths recorded during protests in the country. Here’s the fullin Spanish (12 MB).

This is the 1st attempt to remove Boluarte from office. The vacancy motion presented questions the “excessive use of weapons” to control the demonstrations. According to the document, 44 people died due to the actions of the security forces commanded by Boluarte and, therefore, she is the one who must “Account for Deaths”. For congressmen, the president “I should have already resigned”.

To move forward, the motion must be approved by 40% of the deputies – that is, to have 52 votes among the 130 congressmen. If the rite is instituted, the plenary of the Chamber will debate the exit, the president will be summoned to make her defense and a new vote will be scheduled. To approve impeachment, a vote of at least 2/3 of the deputies is required, that is, 87 votes. The Congress of Peru is unicameral.

In December, Congress approved a bill in the 1st round to bring forward the general elections in the country to April 2024. The election was scheduled for the same month of 2026.

It was also determined that the term of the president, Dina Boluarte, will end on July 28, 2024, while the parliamentary term will end on July 26 of that year. The 2nd round of voting should be held in March.

HOW IT STARTED

In a speech on national television on December 7, the then president, Pedro Castillo, announced the dissolution of Congress, decreed a state of emergency and curfew throughout the national territory.

The political movement was rejected by Congress and Castillo’s ministers. On the same day, congressmen approved the impeachment of the president by 101 votes in favor, 6 against and 10 abstentions.

Next, Castillo f.hi arrested by the National Police and Dina Boluarte, his then deputy, He took office right away. On December 15, the Supreme Court of Justice of Peru decreed 18 months of preventive detention for the former president. He is supposedly investigated. “crime against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order, in the form of rebellion […] and conspiracy. The infractions are provided for in articles 346 and 349 of the Peruvian Constitution.

As a result, supporters of former President Castillo held demonstrations across the country calling for President Boluarte’s removal.

The protests also mention the disapproval of the population regarding the bill that proposes to bring forward the national elections to April 2024 – they are scheduled for the same month of 2026. The text was approved in the 1st round by Congress on December 20th, but still needs to go through a 2nd vote, which will be held on March 15th.

On January 13, the Minister of the Interior, Victor Rojas, the Minister of Women, Grecia Rojas Ortiz, and the Minister of Labor, Eduardo García Birimisa, resigned to the positions.