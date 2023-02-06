Sucker Punch stands hiring staff specialized in the field multiplayerwhich might suggest the introduction of this mode in Ghost of Tsushima 2 or in some other title in development at the PlayStation Studios team.

In fact, a direct sequel to the excellent third-person open world action with a feudal Japanese setting has never been announced by Sony, but it is a real possibility, considering the success enjoyed by the first chapter even compared to other productions by the same team. This can easily suggest that the team is working on Ghost of Tsushima 2, considering how Sony probably wants to capitalize on what has been done so far.

If we connect some job announcements to this fact, one would think that the next chapter could contain multiplayer, given that the announcements in question concern a Senior Multiplayer Mission Designer it’s a Senior Multiplayer System Designeramong others.

It could obviously be a different game, given that the internal projects at Sucker Punch are not yet known. Historically, the team is known for the InFamous series and it is not excluded that there may be news even under this juncture. This is also a series that could have a multiplayer component, but this is already well defined in the first Ghost of Tsushima.

In fact, we recall that, after the launch of the original, Sucker Punch updated the game with the substantial Legends expansion, which added a rather interesting and extensive multiplayer section, which could have been further elaborated for a possible Ghost of Tsushima 2.