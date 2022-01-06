The physical trainer of the peruvian team, Néstor Bonillo, admitted this Wednesday that positive cases of covid–19 before the start of training with a view to the friendly matches against Panama and Jamaica and the knockout match against Colombia January 28.

Although Bonillo did not specify the number or name of the affected players, he acknowledged that the players are isolated, despite the fact that “fortunately they are almost asymptomatic or with very mild symptoms“.

According to sources consulted by local media, there are two footballers who could not start training with the Peruvian team on Tuesday because they tested positive for covid-19 in the tests carried out on Monday. This circumstance has not been reported by the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) in the different communications issued about the training sessions of the national team, which are held behind closed doors, without access to journalists.

In principle, the infected players will not be called off while waiting for them to recover in time, but for now the coach of Peru, Ricardo Gareca, summoned Melgar forward Luis Iberico this Wednesday, so the Argentine coach’s payroll increases to the twenty-four names.

Friendlies needed

Among the eight summoned who are active in foreign clubs, goalkeeper Pedro Gallese confirmed this Wednesday that he already has the permission of Orlando City to participate in the commitments of the Peruvian team, as these will take place outside the FIFA dates.

Gallese He stressed that these friendly matches “go down very well”, especially for US MLS players such as his case, who are without competition before the North American league break.

The Peruvian team will host Panama at the National Stadium on Sunday, January 16 and four days later they will do the same with Jamaica, in two friendly matches to prepare for the next two days of the qualifying rounds for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 against Colombia and Ecuador.

EFE