The adage ‘reinventing the wheel’ is nowhere more appropriate than with automakers who are literally trying to reinvent the steering wheel. Now it’s BMW’s turn. The brand recently filed a patent for a new type of handlebar, it found CarBuzz. The steering wheel resembles that of the new Tesla Model S (and the Toyota bZ4X), only slightly crazier. BMW places two more pivot points per handle. For example, the handles always point upwards while steering and you can fold the handlebars, it seems. Scroll down for the illustration.

BMW did not send a message with text and explanation of the patent. The brand describes the invention as a ‘steering lever’. Steering with this handlebar – apparently – is not done by moving your hands left and right, but more up and down. The design would save space in the cockpit. Folding the steering wheel can be useful when cars start to drive completely independently. The patent does not clarify which car the steering wheel should be in.

Incidentally, a patent does not mean that there are production plans. Car brands often protect their inventions so that other brands do not take advantage of them. They may eventually decide not to use the tiller handle.

The patent drawing