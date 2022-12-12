Peru’s Attorney General, Patricia Benavidespresented this Monday before Congress a constitutional complaint against former President Pedro Castillo, and three of his ministers, for the alleged commission of crimes such as rebellion, conspiracy and others.

The document, to which EFE had access, indicates Castillo as “alleged co-author of the crime against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order-Rebellion” and, “alternatively, for the crime against the Powers of the State and the Constitutional Order-Conspiracy” .

In addition, it accuses the ex-president, currently detained, as alleged perpetrator of the crime against public administrationin the mode of authority abuseand of crimes against public tranquility and against public peace, in the modality of serious disturbance of public tranquility.

The complaint also includes former State ministers, Betsy Chavez (first), Willy Orchard (inside) and Roberto Sanchez as alleged co-perpetrators of these serious crimes.

It should be noted that early Monday morning the plenary session of the Peruvian Congress approved lift the immunity that Pedro Castillo hasas part of his prerogatives as former president.

The decision was made by 67 votes in favor, in a session that was full of incidents and that lasted until early Monday morning despite starting at 5 pm on Sunday.

Specifically, the plenary session of Congress approved the Draft Resolution of Congress that raises the prerogative of political impeachment to the citizen Pedro Castillo for the flagrant commission of crimes and declares that there is room for the formation of criminal proceedings.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and El Comercio (Peru) / GDA