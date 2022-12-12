Group of people dressed in green and yellow gather in front of the official residence and ask “stay Bolsonaro”

President’s supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) gather this Monday (Dec.12, 2022) to protest in front of the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the Chief Executive. The group held the demonstration on the day that the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will be certified by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Dressed in green and yellow, supporters chant slogans such as “stay Bolsonaro“ssupreme is the people🇧🇷Thief squid, your place is in prison”, as well as criticism of journalists. After Bolsonaro broke the 37-day silence, protesters intensified protests in favor of the chief executive and against Lula.

Watch (34s):

Watch (1min12s):

This Monday, employees of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) isolated the bathroom area outside the official residence. The measure irritated protesters who shouted slogans and criticized press professionals, who have access to a room for accredited journalists outside Alvorada.

Part of the group of protesters considered going beyond the isolated area determined by the GSI (Institutional Security Office). In a megaphone, an unidentified woman advised against the idea: “We can’t invade, people, let’s not spoil the movement🇧🇷

After the move, advisors from the Presidency and the GSI advised expanding the isolation area next to the accredited journalists’ room and the parking lot outside Alvorada.

O Power360 questioned the GSI about the security procedures adopted in relation to the presence of supporters in recent days, but still received a response. The space remains open. The GSI is the body that takes care of the security of the President of the Republic, the Vice-President and their respective families, in addition to the palaces and residences of these authorities.

On Friday (Dec 9), Bolsonaro spoke to supporters for the 1st time after the 2nd round andm in front of the Alvorada Palace. He stated that “everything will be alright” on a “opportune moment”🇧🇷 He also said that “nothing is lost” and mentioned being the supreme head of the Armed Forces.

“Unlike other people, we will win […] It never leaves the 4 lines of the Constitution and I believe that victory will also be that way”said Bolsonaro.

Since the speech, protesters against the election result have intensified protests. On Saturday (10.10), supporters held a demonstration in front of the CMSE (Southeast Military Command), in São Paulo. In Brasilia, there was also an act with prayer on behalf of the current president.