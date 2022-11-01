A 12 year old girl, apparently, bullying victim at his school, he fell from the fourth floor of the institution in Lima Peru, last Tuesday, October 25. The causes of the event have not yet been determined, however, the minor is now in a intensive care unit ‘fighting for her life’ and the parents are still searching to find out if the pushed, fell, or was thrown.

James Carbajal, father of the first level high school student, narrated that on the morning of Tuesday, October 25, he received a call from the school Oliveros sack to tell her that her daughter had been in an accident.

“Yesterday at approximately eleven o’clock they called me telling me that my daughter fell from the fourth floor. The school finds out because a neighbor alerted them that my daughter had fallen,” she said.

The man said that as a result of the accident his daughter suffered, he was able to discover that she was the victim of bullying at school Oliveros bag. He mentioned that the educational center informed him that there is no video record of the accident.

“They were making fun of his body, his height, and his hair. I gave her a haircut at a beauty salon to make her feel better and she went to school and all they did was make fun of her. The teacher was aware that the students are receiving bullying and this is not communicated to the parents, ”she added.

Carbajal criticized the attitude taken by the teachers of the school Oliveros sack in front of bullying that the adolescent suffered. “Yes, they knew because in one of the chats with one of her classmates she says that the teacher tells her that ‘the person who is bullying you is worse off.’ I mean, that’s not the solution. That is not an answer,” she stated.

“The school is thinking about how to defend itself and use its defense strategies to clear its name instead of worrying about the state of health. my daughter is about to die”, referred the father of the family.

The mother of the 12-year-old girl who fell from the fourth floor of the Saco Oliveros school, in Salamanca (center of Lima), assured that her daughter is a happy girl who has never lacked love from her, her father or the family of both.

He also explained why he changed his daughter’s school and enrolled her in the Saco Oliveros school.

My daughter is a very intelligent girl. What we saw in that school was education, teaching, which is a pre-university school, those advantages. In her current school, she shows with her grades that she was super diligent. My girl felt comfortable, happy, she responded with her notes, ”she indicated in a dialogue with ATV Noticias.

Regarding alleged problems between her and her ex-husband that would have affected her youngest daughter emotionally, the schoolgirl’s mother completely ruled it out.

The father holds the director of the Saco Oliveros school responsible, who hid when he went to claim

Before the tragedy he had already denounced Bullying

The minor has several fractures. He is in ICU

“How easy it is to blame, to turn the situation around. My girl does not lack love from her father, from her paternal family or from her maternal family. She did not lack love from her family, that is very clear. How easy to say and take responsibility that one had problems, I don’t know how much you may know about our personal life, when your father and I have been divorced for five years.

If the psychologist or tutor noticed that my girl had problems, even worse, why didn’t they notify us so we could meet because there was negative behavior of my girl due to her parents’ problems? They have never notified us, they have never told us anything about that. That means my girl was not displaying those kinds of negative behaviors from us,” she explained.

The absence of the minor went unnoticed

The mother also questioned whether the teacher who was teaching the class when the minor fell from the fourth floor did not notice her absence. In addition, the person who reported the event was a neighbor of the sector, who was not identified by the school.

“You can talk about many things to try to hold them accountable. If my girl arrived at school and the tutor, who is in all the classes, did not see her in the first hour, she only saw her in the second, how did she not ask herself where she was? They did not ask what happened to her in that hour that my girl was not there.

It is said, it is rumored that my girl has left a letter. In my house she hasn’t left anything, neither has her father.

“It is said, it is rumored that my girl has left a letter. In my house she hasn’t left anything, neither has her father. Things are said, but they do not support us by clarifying. If my girl asked permission to go to the bathroom, how long did it take that no one noticed? My girl, when she had the accident, no one noticed, but the Pamer school, which is at the other end, did, ”she pointed out.

School denies bullying in case

The Saco Oliveros school ruled on the case of the minor, whose father denounced that she is also a victim of bullying. The educational institution assured that the atmosphere within its classrooms differs from “the unfortunate comments of bullying” that have been spread in the media.

Through a statement, the Saco Oliveros school affirms that from the first moment the incident occurred, on Tuesday, October 25, the minor “was treated in a timely manner by the firefighters and later to the specialized health center. They added that they also accompanied the student and her family.

“The tutor of the minor’s classroom and the social worker remain with them from yesterday to date to cover all the necessary economic needs and administrative procedures, maintaining direct communication with the mother of the family and through messages with the father, all in coordination with the director and the general administrator of our institution”, he refers.

Likewise, the educational center indicates that they are providing all the necessary information and facilities to the Ministry of Education, the National Police, among other entities, for the corresponding investigations in order to clarify the facts that, due to their nature and the seriousness of what happened , covers both the institution and the family environment.

Regarding the complaint of bullying by the schoolgirl’s father, the Saco Oliveros School indicated that “it is an aspect that as an institution we take care of and ensure according to our institutional principles and values”.

“We have been receiving expressions of solidarity from parents who attest to the camaraderie and fellowship that exists in said classroom, which differs from the unfortunate comments of bullying that have been spreading in some media,” he concludes.

The state of health of the minor

The Social Security of Health (Essalud) indicated that the patient was admitted with multiple fractures, and was immediately treated by the medical staff on duty. She also has polytrauma at the level of the dorsal column, abdomen, pelvis and femur, as well as pulmonary contusion.

“At the moment, his condition is stable, he is conscious and we have several things to resolve,” he added.

Dr. Jorge Amoros, manager of the Almenara Benefit Network, announced that due to her delicate medical condition, the patient “already has a bed in the Intensive Care area.”

Essalud assured that the specialists have been permanently monitoring the 12-year-old schoolgirl. In that sense, she explained that a multidisciplinary medical meeting was held where it was agreed to request new images to rule out that there is a type of bleeding.

