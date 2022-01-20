Hackers captured over half a million records. They affect “highly vulnerable” people, such as missing persons, detainees or people separated from their families by conflict, migration or disasters.

Dhe International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has become the target of a serious cyber attack. Hackers captured the data of over 515,000 people on Wednesday, according to the ICRC. This data, from around 60 national Red Cross and Red Crescent agencies around the world, included details of “highly vulnerable” people. Among other things, it is about missing people, prisoners or people who have been separated from their families due to conflicts, migration or disasters.

The ICRC expressed concern that this data could become public or be misused. This makes the anguish and suffering of families even more unbearable and poses an even greater risk to vulnerable people. “We are appalled and perplexed that this humanitarian information has been attacked and compromised.”

For the time being, the ICRC has no information about the hackers or the background to the cyber attack. ICRC Director General Robert Mardini appealed to the hackers not to pass on the data. “Please do the right thing. Do not share, sell, scatter or use this data.”