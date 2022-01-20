LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga It should have debuted last year, but its developers decided to delay it indefinitely so that the project could meet the expectations of the community. Apparently, the game will be arriving in our hands this year, and now a reliable data miner has revealed the possible exact day of its release.

Updated Lumia, an insider and dataminer who has previously been very accurate with almost all his predictions, said he found the release date for The Skywalker Saga hidden in the database Microsoft Store:

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga | Possible Release Date: April 5, 2022 pic.twitter.com/xHJ87QizDT — Updates Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) January 19, 2022

Interestingly, the date of April 5, 2022 matches the one we saw during the leak of NVIDIA GeForce a few months ago, so this information could very well be true at the end of the day. At the time of writing, its authors have not commented on the matter, but if this is true, surely the official announcement is imminent.

Publisher’s note: The game has been delayed so many times that at this point I want to believe that it will meet the expectations of the fans. It’s certainly quite an ambitious project, and I hope that when it is eventually released, the community will be satisfied.

Via: Twitter