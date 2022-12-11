From Person 5 many inspirations can be drawn but often the reinterpretations focus on a few more well-known characters, so this is quite interesting and original Tae Takemi cosplay from Xenon_newhich looks really perfect.

The character in question is perhaps among the least exploited in the field of cosplay, not being exactly among the main and most central ones in the history of the game, but in its own way it has considerable charm. It is a female doctor who runs a clinic in Yongen-Jaya, not far from Café Leblanc.

It is, moreover, the largest provider of medical assistance e medicines varies throughout the game, so she is still a character who often recurs within the gameplay story of Persona 5. As Morgana claims, she has an “interesting taste in terms of fashion”, which clearly emerges from her particular outfit that mixes the doctor’s coat with decidedly more aggressive clothes.

The latter are highlighted in Xenon_ne’s cosplay, which obviously focuses in particular on the seductive side of the character even beyond what emerges naturally from its original representation. In any case, it’s another very high-level execution by the cosplayer, who has been proving to be one of the most prepared in this area for some time.

