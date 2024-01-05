Atlus has released the intro video for Persona 3 Reload, premiering the all-new music track Full Moon Full Life.

Each of the games in the series features a stylish animated opening, known for their brilliantly catchy songs. Persona 3 Reload is no different.

The remake of the 2006 RPG brings the game up to the modern standards set by Persona 5 and that's exemplified by this opening video: it's far more detailed and story driven than the original and the new music track is something of a remix. Check it out below.

Persona 3 Reload — Opening Movie

The new opening introduces us to each of the main characters in heavily stylized fashion, plus their method of summoning a magical persona: controversially, by shooting themselves in the head.

Persona 3 Reload will launch on 2nd February across Xbox consoles (plus Game Pass), PlayStation consoles, and PC (via Steam). Sadly there's no Switch released on the way.

The game was announced at last year's Xbox Games Showcase. However, while it's been heavily influenced by Persona 5, the remake disappointingly won't include some features from other versions of the game.

Persona 3 FES included a playable epilogue, while Persona 3 Portable had a new female protagonist. Neither will be in Reload, as the development team focuses on “recreating the Persona 3 experience.”

Atlus will release another game this year that's also influenced by Persona 5. Metaphor: ReFantazio is based around a high fantasy choice, adapting the social gameplay from the Persona series that the fifth game mastered.