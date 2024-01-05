The 2023 rerun

Just like last year, Mattias Ekström he signed the best time in the Prologue, i.e. the first absolute test scheduled in the Dakar Rally while waiting for the first, big stage scheduled tomorrow which will open one of the hardest and most tiring rallies in the world. The Swede from Audi, at the end of the 27 km planned in Al-Ulaestablished the best performance by finishing in 26 minutescompleting the round ahead of Seth Quintero it's at Sebastien Loeb3rd after tackling the dunes of the Saudi desert.

Al-Attiyah disappoints

Ekström thus distanced the two aforementioned drivers respectively 23 and 38 seconds, with the Frenchman from ProDrive finishing tied with Marcos Baumgart, in turn ahead of his brother Christian, who thus closed the top-5. However, the real negative surprises, as happened with the motorbikes, came from the other top riders, starting with the reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyahseemed very excited on the eve.

Sainz is also bad

The Qatari, despite good initial results, slipped out of the top ten in the final standings, finishing at 12th place and just over a minute behind the winner. Worse, however, did the veteran Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard even risked finishing in thirtieth position, but still finished at 29th placed behind his compatriot Nani RomeAlone 25° with Ford. Among the great winners of the past, the performance of Stephane Peterhansel14-time winner of the Dakar e 7th at the end of the Prologue. However, the real challenge will begin tomorrow, with the 405 km test which will open the toughest rounds of the 46th edition of the event.

Dakar 2024 – Car, Prologue (Top-10)