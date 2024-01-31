Ex-adviser to Kuchma Soskin: Zelensky decided to fire Zaluzhny under the pretext of Il-76

Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to the former head of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, said at his Youtube channelthat President Vladimir Zelensky decided to hold the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny responsible for the downed Il-76 plane and, under this pretext, remove him from office.

Soskin believes that Zelensky knew about the presence of Ukrainian prisoners on board the plane, and decoding the black boxes would worsen the situation for Kyiv. “Why did Zaluzhny need to be removed? In connection with the crash of the Il-76 and the prisoners who were being transported and who were supposed to declare that it was necessary to go to a truce and stop the massacre of Slavs, Orthodox Christians,” Soskin said.

Earlier, The Times newspaper reported that Vladimir Zelensky changed his mind about dismissing Valery Zaluzhny due to pressure from international partners.