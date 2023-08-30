Person | Such is the new party secretary of the Basic Finns, who wants to make his party great once and for all.

Harri Vuorenpää was elected party secretary of Basic Finns because he promised to make the party more professional.

Harri Vuorenpää, the new party secretary of Basic Finns, says that the party does not want to destroy the center party. “We offer our own alternative and in the elections the people decide.”

Basic Finns On the wall of the party office on Yrjönkatu is Veikko Vennamoa a representational sculpture and an old advertisement of Smp, the predecessor party of the Basic Finns.

“They grabbed the taxpayer by the throat”, reads the poster, where possibly Kalevi Sorsaa the presenting character steals money from citizens’ pockets.