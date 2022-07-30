Person | Do you have empathy, Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae? The decisions of the most influential woman in the Finnish business life have resulted in numerous kicks.

Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae has had a long international career. “I used to think that a government professional meant a 65-year-old guy who is about to retire.”

Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae is the most influential woman in the Finnish business life, whose decisions have caused numerous kicks. In an interview with HS Vision, he tells how politicians have messed up our country’s economy and how to get more investments here.

Wait a minute, Is this the most influential woman in Finnish business life? Moving with his own car Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae sorry for being a few minutes late.

The previous day’s flight from Copenhagen to Helsinki landed in the evening, after which Suvanto-Harsaae had been “talking” with her mother well into the night. Sleep has been scarce.