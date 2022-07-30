Netflix has renewed its catalog with diverse content for all tastes, but there is one that is giving fans of romantic stories something to talk about. It is about nothing less than “purple hearts”, an American production also known as “Wounded Hearts”.

The film is directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum and is not based on a novel like other successful teen romances on the streaming service. On the occasion of its recent premiere, we share everything you need to know about it.

What is it about?

According to the official synopsis, the film co-stars an aspiring musician and a Marine about to leave for Iraq. They decide to marry for convenience, but a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship into something very real to their amazement.

Who is who?

Cassie Salazar as Sofia Carson

Luke Morrow as Nicholas Galitzine

Frankie Mubuthia as Chosen Jacobs

Nora as Kat Cunning

Jacob Morrow Sr. as Linden Ashby

Jacob Morrow Jr. as Scott Deckert

Armando as Nicholas Duvernay.

A resounding success for fans

The film has divided specialized critics, but that has not prevented it from becoming a trending topic of conversation among Netflix users due to its unlikely love. Not for nothing has it achieved 85% approval by the public on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Carson and Galitzine have magnetic chemistry together, with complicated but satisfying character development; and story arcs leading up to their romance. I literally cried my eyes out the entire movie,” said Kristen Maldonado of Pop Culture Planet.