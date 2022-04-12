BAccording to the fire department, at least 13 people were injured in a shot in a subway station in the US metropolis of New York. Firefighters and police said on Tuesday that several people were hit by bullets in the incident in the Brooklyn borough. US media spoke of five people injured by gunfire.

A spokesman for the fire brigade also told the AFP news agency that several “unexploded” suspected explosive devices were found on site. At the same time, the police emphasized in the short message service Twitter that “no active explosive devices” had been discovered.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the subway station in large numbers. The police called on the population to avoid the area. Brooklyn Borough Mayor Mark Levine tweeted that the suspected shooter was still at large.

The exact background was initially unclear. The incident happened during the morning rush hour.

“Police responded to an 911 call at 8:27 a.m. from a person who was shot on the subway,” a police spokeswoman told AFP.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she would be kept up to date on the status of the investigation. US President Joe Biden has also been informed of the shooting. Senior White House officials are in contact with New York Mayor Eric Adams and police leadership, Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Twitter on Tuesday. The federal government stands ready to provide the New York authorities with any assistance they may need.