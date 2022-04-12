No act is exempt from consequences and despite Artem Severiukhin (15 years old)karting pilot, saw how his team expelled him from their ranks After making a Nazi salute on the podium in Portimao during the European Championship of the FIA ​​Karting Championship, the Russian continues to pay for a most controversial gesture that now it takes him away from the competition.

After the governing body of motorsports, the FIAannounced last Monday that it would initiate an investigation into the incident, the Italian Automobile Club has already made a move and has decided to withdraw the license to the Russian after an extraordinary meeting in which they discussed his behaviour. They classified his gesture of “indescribable and unacceptable” and also confirmed that more sanctions are not ruled out towards the 15-year-old, who was competing under a Russian license due to the ban that has been placed on Russian athletes.

While different reactions arrived from the different organizations that protect and participate in the European Karting Championship, who had not spoken to date was the protagonist of this gesture. Artem Severiukhin let time pass until finally yesterday, posted a video on social media as an apology for an act, which according to the Russian has not been properly interpreted.

“An unacceptable gesture”

From the outset, he acknowledges that he is “ready to be punished.” “It was an unacceptable gesture,” he continues, later justifying his movements: “While I was on the podium, I made a gesture that many perceive as a Nazi salute. That was not the case. I have never supported Nazism and see it as one of the most heinous crimes against humanity“.

What did you want to refer to with that gesture? Severiukhin explains: “I was racing with the Italian license, I won the race with the Italian flag and the guys under the podium they showed me that in Italy, in such cases, it is customary to beat one’s chest, around where the heart is, expressing gratitude. I just wanted to make that gesture”. In this way, the pilot concluded in his defense, although everything indicates that his argument will not serve to avoid further punishment…