Community service for Glennis Grace. Can she choose what kind of work? And can she also choose the cell?

Well-known Dutch people who have been sentenced to community service, as happened to singer Glennis Grace yesterday, there are really enough (Dave Roelvink, Rick Brandsteder, Marco Bakker, Gerard Joling, Emile Ratelband, Ben and Jamie Saunders, for example). No exception for them: just carry out that punishment. However, Glennis will not be exposed in public.