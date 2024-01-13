Ice hockey | A real shock result was seen in the girls' WC semi-final

The huge early favorite fell to the big surprise Czech Republic.

Under A real sensation was seen at the 18-year-old girls' World Championships on Saturday. Canada, the biggest pre-favorite of the Games, lost to the Czech Republic in the semi-final with 2–4 goals and was relegated to the bronze medal match.

Before the semi-finals, Canada had only allowed one goal in the games and scored no less than 35. The previous meeting between the teams ended with an 8–1 victory for Canada.

In Saturday's semifinal, the Czech Republic only had 12 shots on the Canadian goal, but the net was swinging worthy of the final. However, the last goal came into an empty net as Canada sought an equalizer without a goalkeeper.

Canada, on the other hand, shot as many as 47 times, but the result was poor. Czech goal Aneta Senkova was the number one star of his team with 45 saves.

The second hero of the Czech Republic was Anezka Cabelovawho scored the team's second goal and sealed the Final Score in the final minute.

Finland will meet the United States in the second semi-final today at 20:00 Finnish time. The winner of the match will therefore get to play for the world championship against the Czech Republic on Sunday.