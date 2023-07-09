We have already played 24 dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and although the marathon tournament will only culminate in August with matchday 27, there are teams that are beginning to take shape to win the championship, with a River Plate that clearly marks the way.
Martín Demichelis’s River continues to be the sole leader of the tournament: has 54 pointsafter the recent 0-0 draw against San Lorenzo as a visitor, and He is ten away from his immediate pursuer, Talleres, who still has to play his match against Unión, next Monday, July 10. We review what is coming to him on both fronts, both in the LPF and in the Copa Libertadores.
We will have to be very attentive, River could arrive as champion in this match. If Talleres loses with Unión on Monday, it will be a fact. Will you turn around here before playing?
“Millo” qualified as second in the group to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and the draw determined that their rival was Internacional de Porto Alegre. The first leg will be at the Monumental.
The River Plate team can arrive as champion on this date and continue celebrating while concentrating on the round of 16. Will it be given?
“Millo” qualified as second in the group to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and the draw determined that their rival was Internacional de Porto Alegre. The return will be in Brazil, to define whether or not it goes to the quarterfinals.
Surely Demichelis’s team will come to this round as champions, and will put substitutes if they get past the round of 16 of the Libertadores, thinking about the quarterfinals.
