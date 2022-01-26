As Max Verstappen’s teammate in Red Bull, Sergio Perez he suffered a lot. The Mexican’s first year at Milton Keynes was fluctuating, with a leading role in the hot moments (Istanbul and Abu Dhabi above all) but also many weekends under the sufficiency, light years away from the Dutchman in qualifying and in the race . The # 11, however, has not lost self-esteem – which in reality has never been lacking – and still thinks of becoming world champion despite the presence in his own team of a phenomenon like Super Max.

“I really enjoy working with the team, to be honest. I worked great with Max, with the race engineers, with the whole team in general. In this phase of my career, the most important thing is that I have fun, the moment when these feelings will fade will be the one when I will have to go home, as I will no longer need to be in Formula 1.Perez told the TAG Heuer podcast The Edge. “But I am here because I fully believe I can be world champion“.

The former Racing Point then reiterated some considerations on the differences between a mid-range team and another that plays the titles: “First of all, the Red Bull brand has many commitments and partners. But even on the track it is different: you fight for the world championship, and if you don’t get the title, at least you try. You are in the spotlight all the time, therefore it is a very intense job“. On the regulatory changes, the Mexican instead said these words: “The beauty of this sport is that there are always new challenges, it’s not always the same. I have been here for 11 years and am still learning new driving and communication styles with my team. You never stop pushing, learning and working, it’s a sport that pushes you to the absolute maximum, on and off the track“.