Hockey When Jukka Jalonen called, Niilo Halonen, 23, came up with only one correct answer: “Hardly many would say no”

The whole season of Helsinki IFK goalkeeper Niilo Halonen has been like a winding cottage road.

There is something symbolic of that Tim Thomas has been HIFK’s league goalkeeper Niilo Halonen Favorite player.

Thomas rejected IFK as Finnish champion in 1998, but Halonen, 23, will not remember Thomas until later in the years at the Jokerie goal.

“An absolute favorite hammer. Was so overwhelming when playing. The style was what it was, but the discs got stuck. It was interesting to see, ”says Halonen.

“When Thomas was left out, I liked to watch [Tuukka] Raskia. Not too schematic, but really safe work. ”

Halosen should be able to dig up something similar to Thomas once in HIFK and Jokers when HIFK start the playoffs against the Turku Football Club.

IFK acquired Canadian as its number one guard for this season Michael Garteiginwhich gave Halonen room to stand up with his uneven grip.

There is no more competition when Garteig was injured in a match against JYP at the end of the regular season. Halonen lost all responsibility.

“Now comes a great opportunity to take responsibility through play offs. If it could be the main responsibility for the whole season next year, it would be great. ”

HIFK goalkeeper coach Jan Lundell shares his instructions with first goalkeeper Niilo Halonen.

Very the easiest way Halonen has not traveled to this point. Last season, he stayed Frans Tuohimaan in the shadow and followed all the playoffs from the exchange bench.

The current season took the career forward. Halonen received a pleasant phone call in December. Head coach of the lions Jukka Jalonen asked him to join the EHT tournament in Moscow.

First there was an invitation, and then the rules were agreed upon. Halonen would act as a third guard, and no minutes of play would be promised without unexpected events.

Halonen responded positively to the invitation and enjoyed getting involved. He was instantly part of the Lion.

“Hardly an awful lot would say no.”

The team of lions traveling through Moscow to Moscow had a bunch of players who were just two months later winning Olympic gold. The number one guard then and later in Beijing played Harri Säteri.

“I got to think about where my level is going. I got to measure myself in the exercises. It was a great experience.”

Moscow after the December tournament, Halonen turned her gaze to the spring season, but nothing seemed to go according to plan.

In January, Halonen got the common flu and recovered. He was then exposed to the coronavirus within the team. After exposure, she had time to practice for a week until she was re-exposed to her girlfriend Sallan through.

After two exposures, a hit came: the coronavirus reached Halonen – and again, it was in isolation and unplayed.

“It asked the head office quite a lot.”

Now Halonen is ready for the most important games of the season. He will not only face the Turku Ball Club, but one of the best goalkeepers in the League.

Russian guard of TPS Andrei Karejev is in the league ‘s defensive statistics to feel like a bit in every column, when Halonen is quite far from them.

A significant reason for Halonen’s low percentages is the irregularity of play and the repeated fluctuations of IFK.

The playoffs are at least as much an encounter for teams as for goalkeepers.

Halonen should be happy about one thing. When IFK won TPS once in four matches this season, he was at the finish line and even in a match played in Turku.

“Certainly [tulee] a fiery series, and there are two good teams facing each other. Traditional clubs and I would like to see good mood in the hall in both cities. ”

“That way the team gets to the best level. I look forward to a steady, passionate and decent play offs. ”

The semi-finals of the league will start on Sunday with matches TPS – HIFK and Ilves – Kärpät at 5 pm Tappara and Jukurit will start their own playoff series on Monday. Cmore shows the games live.