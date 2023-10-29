Inter Roma live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

INTER ROMA STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 29 October 2023, at 6 pm Inter and Roma take the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the tenth matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to watch Inter Roma live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Inter and Roma will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Inter Roma’s kick-off is scheduled for 6pm today, Sunday 29 October 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO WATCH FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Inter Roma on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram. Coach Inzaghi

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Karsdorp, Bove, Paredes, Cristante, Spinazzola; Lukaku, Belotti. Coach Mourinho (suspended)

ALL THE NEWS ABOUT SERIES A