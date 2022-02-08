The number of deaths from a landslide caused by the rains that affect the Colombian city of Pereiracapital of the department of Risaralda (center), amounted to 11 people, as reported on Tuesday by the president of Colombia, Ivan Dukeso the match that should have been played between the local cast and the Once Caldas was suspended.

“We deeply regret what happened between twoquebradas Y PereiraRisaralda, where a mass movement has so far left 11 people dead, 35 injured and material losses caused,” the head of state wrote on social media.

“Our priority is to attend to the emergency registered in Pereira, the relief organizations are focused on the attention of the victims, for this reason the meeting between Sports Pereira Y Once Caldas has been suspended,” said the mayor of Pereira, Carlos Mayan.

And he added: “With the entire government team we are attending to the emergency that arose due to the landslide on Avenida del Río. Solidarity with the victims, God protect our city from more tragedies like this one.”

The game was part of the fifth date of the Betplay League.

firefighters, police and relief agencies sweep the area, one of the most depressed in Pereira, to establish for sure how many people died, the total number of injured and how many homes were affected or destroyed.

Locals told local media that at least 20 injured people were taken to hospitals in the city. They also reported that several houses were buried because a slope fell off and that the Otun riverwhich crosses Pereira, overflowed.

