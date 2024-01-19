Deportivo Pereira and Deportivo Cali They offered the first show in the BetPlay Dimayor I-2024 League, in an exciting and vibrant game, with full stands, with spectacular fever from the fans, anguish in both teams, but an exciting debut that ended in a 2-2 draw with real great goals. .

Leonel Alvarezlocal technician, and Jaime de la Pava, the visitor's strategist, experienced a duel from the benches; and on the field, the players from both squads gave their all to provide a beautiful game.

The first half ended goalless, unfairly. However, there were exciting moments, and good saves by the goalkeepers: Joaquín Papaleo, in Cali, and Franklin Mosquera, in the Pereira goal.

The show came in the second half: Cali struck first with the first great goal of the night, after a mid-range shot by Gianfranco Cabezas, in the 77th minute, which left goalkeeper Mosquera with no chance.

However, Pereira tied the game very soon: at 80' Faber Gil had an acrobatic finish in the sugar area, making it 1-1.

The stadium erupted with happiness in the 87th minute, with Pereira's partial comeback, after a spectacular left-footed shot by Jeison Suárez, which put the score at 2-1.

However, at minute 90+3 the final score came 2-2, with another great score, this time by Jaider Moreno, who sealed the game and left it in a draw.

