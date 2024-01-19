You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Lightning vs. Barcelona.
Lightning vs. Barcelona.
The leagues of Spain, Italy and England are played live.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
ESPN
7:20 AM England Soccer: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace.
2:45 PM Italian Soccer: Udinese vs. Milan.
ESPN 2
7 PM Tennis: Australian Open.
ESPN EXTRA
7:50 AM Spanish Soccer: Rayo Vallecano vs. The Palms.
STAR+
10:15 AM Bristol City vs. Watford.
4:40 pm NFL: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans.
Information given by the channels.
SPORTS
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #agenda #Saturday #January
Leave a Reply