The captain of Portugal, the experienced center back Pepe, questioned the arbitration of the Argentine Facundo Tello after the elimination this Saturday of his team in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar at the hands of the surprising Morocco (1-0).

“It is inadmissible that an Argentine referee whistled at us today after what happened yesterday with Messi and Argentina speaking” of the judge, said the 39-year-old defender on television at the end of the game played at the stadium Al Thumama.

“I’m not saying it would have been conditioned, but how much did we play in the second half? Nothing. Their goalkeeper always stopped and (the referee) only gave eight minutes of added time,” he added.

The Argentine captain Lionel Messiquestioned harshly the performance of the Spanish center-back Mateu Lahoz during the clash against the Netherlands on Friday, which ended with the Albiceleste qualifying for the semifinals on penalties (2-2, 4-3).

“The Fifa You have to review that, you can’t put a referee like that for a game of this importance, which is not up to par,” said La Pulga.

He didn’t keep anything

Pepe considered that Tello did not replace what was appropriate in the second part, in which, he assured, Morocco dedicated itself to preventing Portugal from Cristiano Ronaldo develop your game. How is he going to give eight minutes when we don’t play anything? The only team that wanted to play football was ours, Portugal,” he said.

“I feel angry, they didn’t play or let them play in the second part.” “We are sad, we had the quality to win the world championship, but unfortunately we didn’t,” he said.

The Moroccan attacker Youssef En-Nesyri, in the 42nd minute, it sealed the first participation of an African team in the semifinals of the World Cup. Surprising Morocco will now battle for a place in the final with the winner between England and defending champions France, who play this Saturday.

