His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, blessed Morocco’s leadership and people for the historic achievement of defeating Portugal 1-0 and reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

His Highness said, “We congratulate the Moroccan leadership and people for this historic achievement. An honorable performance and an unprecedented victory for Arab football, and a well-deserved qualification made the happiest of hearts.”