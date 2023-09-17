Half-Life 3 Citadel Unleashed it is increasingly concrete. Modder Ancient Freeman Media released the first gameplay trailer of this promising one mod for Half-Life 2, which aims to continue the story told in the canonical games and other mods made by the group.

Ancient Freeman Media’s is a long-term project that aims to bring a conclusion to the Half-Life series which, Half-Life: Alyx aside, has been lying half-abandoned for Valve since many years. The two mods published so far are Half-Life 2: Episode 3 The Return And Half-Life 2 Episode 4 Eli, both quite short, but containing essential premises for Half-Life 3 Citadel Unleashed. The developer promised that the latter will be longer than the others.

The nature of an amateur project is evident already from the video, but mods like Half-Life 3 Citadel Unleashed are the way that the community has found to continue to ask Valve for an official Half-Life 3, renewing the love for the chapters precedents.

Half-Life 3 Citadel Unleashed official page