Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, stressed that there is an “incorrect conception” of Atlético de Madrid’s style of play and that it is a team “more offensive than people think” and that “it does not lock itself in”.

The Spanish coach went through the press area of ​​the sports city to speak to the media a little over 24 hours before being measured in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Atlético de Madrid.

Respect for the opponent



Guardiola, who has only faced Diego Simeone once in the Champions League, when he was defeated in the 2016 semi-finals, He didn’t even want to hear about whether his style of play is nice and the Argentine coach’s isn’t. “I’m not going to spend a minute talking about that stupid debate,” Guardiola said.

“We all look for a way to win. If he succeeds, his will be the right one, and if I succeed, I will have succeeded. I don’t know what it is to play ugly. I don’t judge opponents.”

“There is an incorrect conception of how Atlético plays. They are more offensive than people think. They don’t take many risks when it comes to getting the ball out, but when they come to our pitch, they will show the quality that their players have.”

On whether Atlético is the most difficult rival that could touch them in this round,

Guardiola said that at this point every opponent is difficult and that playing these games “is a pleasure”, because if you don’t play it it’s “because you’ve been eliminated”.



“Atletico are the champions of the league with the most champions in this competition in recent years. I love their consistency. They are a team that has beaten the Spanish league dominators, Barcelona and Real Madrid, twice in recent years. They have fought for it. It’s a team that has the ability to deny you who you are,” he explained.

“Atletico don’t lock themselves in, they come looking for you. They combine you, if you manage to get out well, you can lock them in and they wait for offensive transitions with their fast players. They squeeze you. That’s my feeling,” he added. On his role at City and his importance,

Guardiola was clear: “I have not invented football. What I do has been done since the beginning of football. I am a great coach, but I have not invented this. I do not score goals or save penalties. The game belongs to the players”.



EFE