If BMW's figures were true for the world, the manual gearbox is certainly not dead yet. A lot of people really want to drive their own BMW M2.

You can say a lot about the BMW M2, M3 and M4, and in terms of design, people do quite a lot. What you really can't get past: you can still get these three M models with an 'old-fashioned' engine without electrical support, even with a manual gearbox! Yet that often happens: you give people the option for something nice but unpopular, show the figures that only a handful of them are sold, say 'see ya' and remove the option on the next generation, because 'no one wanted it'. to have'.

BMW with a manual transmission remains popular

However, BMW releases the news that they are looking for manual M2s, M3s and M4s, at least in the US. Twenty percent of the M3 and M4 sold units with a manual transmission. That's not a huge number, but it's not nothing either. Moreover, you are less likely to have the option with the M3 and M4: if you want the Competition with more horsepower, you are forced to choose the automatic. The same applies to the CS(L) and the Touring.

Half manual gearbox

This is different with the M2: more than half of the G87 sold in 2023 were manual. More than half! People really want the manual version of the M2. In some ways it makes sense: while the M3 and M4 are quite 'all-encompassing' for many buyers, the M2 is the car you choose for driving pleasure. Moreover, there is no M2 Competition or CSL (yet), so the choice is as simple as 'do you want to switch gears yourself or not'.

Decade

BMW says it wants to keep the manual transmission alive as long as possible, at least until the end of the decade. Models such as the M2, M3 and M4 will therefore keep their manual gearbox for as long as possible. All models that go hybrid, including the new M5, will of course not have a manual transmission as an option. (through Engine1)

