A waiter simply charged this guest an almost 25 percent tip without asking – which didn't even appear on the guest's bill (left). © Screenshot/Reddit

If the service is good, there is a tip. However, a waiter made this decision for the guest – and added the tip to the bill without being asked.

Washington DC – When you go to a restaurant, the first thing you look forward to is good food. But service also plays a not unimportant role in making you feel comfortable. If a waiter makes an effort, it is usually rewarded with a tip. How much tipping is appropriate varies from country to country. In America it is almost mandatory to leave a tip for your waitress, as many waiters only receive very little wages and therefore rely on the additional income to make ends meet.

However, the waitress at an American restaurant definitely went too far. She simply secretly added a tip to the bill herself and then tried to hide this from the guest. He then described the unpleasant experience in one Reddit-Post Office.

Waiter tips himself – but the restaurant guest notices the rip-off

According to the guest, the waitress could have saved herself the fraud. “I used to work in the restaurant industry and always tip around 15-20%, regardless of the service,” says the Reddit post in which the guest describes the incident.

The description continues: “After eating [die Kellnerin] my card, put it on the receipt (on the left) that showed $34.39, and said, 'All right, you can go!' I was confused and thought maybe she didn't charge it since I couldn't leave a tip, so I checked my bank account and saw a charge of $42.68.”

He then tried for ten minutes to wave the waitress over again to clarify this inconsistency. It was only when he contacted the store's manager that the waitress returned and explained that the machine had automatically charged him a 20 percent tip when he was distracted. However, that can't be entirely true, because then the debit would have only been $41.27.

Rip-off attempt “simply unacceptable” – users urge guests to report the behavior of the waitress

Since the guest didn't want to make a scene, he had the correct bill (right), which included the gratuity, printed out and left the restaurant. He then vented his disappointment in a Reddit post. Many people shared his anger in the comments. “This is illegal and simply unacceptable,” was just one of many angry comments.

Several users also asked the guest not to leave the matter alone and to report the incident to higher authorities. For example, one user writes: “Report this to the company. How has this happened to many others, especially older people who tip cash.”

In a similar comment, the author of the post confirms that he did exactly that: “You’re absolutely right. We will contact the company and also call the restaurant tomorrow to speak to a manager.” Unfortunately, it is not possible to determine whether the company responded and there were consequences for the waitress.

Restaurant bills always cause trouble – for a variety of reasons. So one could Family father can hardly believe what he would have to pay for his meal in a restaurant while on vacation in Greece. And one too Oktoberfest bill went viral – it was almost the equivalent of a whole month’s rent. (sp)