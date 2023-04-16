Mary Quant, the British designer credited with inventing the miniskirt, died last Thursday at the age of 93. A cloth scissor, inspired by the ferment of the times, which made the revolution. She short skirts and long hair to undermine conventions and hierarchies. Women thus imposed their femininity and claimed freedom of movement, no longer confined to cloth cages, but able to walk more easily, to run and jump. “The revolution was made by women on the street, I just took note of it”, explained Mary Quant.