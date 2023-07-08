Saturday, July 8, 2023
France | The UN Committee on Racial Discrimination demands a thorough investigation into the case of the teenager shot by the police

July 8, 2023
in World Europe
France | The UN Committee on Racial Discrimination demands a thorough investigation into the case of the teenager shot by the police

According to the committee, the authorities should pay attention to structural and systematic ethnic profiling in order to put an end to it.

of the UN The Racial Discrimination Committee CERD called on France on Friday to ensure that the shooting that led to the death of a teenage boy is thoroughly investigated.

“France must ensure that the investigation into the events leading to the boy’s death is thorough — and hold the suspected perpetrators accountable and, if convicted, punish them,” said the UN committee.

CERD also demands a ban on ethnic profiling. CERD has expressed its concern about ethnic profiling and the use of force by officials.

According to the committee, the authorities should pay attention to structural and systematic ethnic profiling in order to put an end to it.

“(The situation) disproportionately leads to almost impunity killings,” said the committee.

In addition CERD has condemned mass arrests and arrests of protesters, but also rioting and destruction of public and private property.

The recent unrest in France started after the police shot dead a 17-year-old boy of Algerian background in Paris at the end of June.

