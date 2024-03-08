The Pentagon reported that the existence of extraterrestrial life. A sweeping review of decades of U.S. government investigations into UFO sightings has found no evidence that any were of extraterrestrial origin or that the government or private companies ever possessed extraterrestrial technology.

The review, published on Friday, covered all research efforts United States officials from 1945 to the present and examined classified and unclassified government files.

According to the investigation, “there is no evidence that any (governmental), academic-sponsored investigation or official review panel has confirmed that any sighting of a UAP represents extraterrestrial technology.”

The Pentagon refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena as UAP, for its acronym in English, FANIS in Spanish.

The reports about flying objects or extraterrestrial ships Suspects generally had everyday explanations: they were “ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification,” sometimes by well-intentioned witnesses who thought they had seen something from another world, indicated media outlets such as ABC News and the The Washington Post.

The review covered all official United States research efforts from 1945 to the present and examined classified and unclassified government files. Photo:iStock Share

According to the All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) “it has found no verifiable evidence that any UAP sightings represented extraterrestrial activity,” Tim Phillips, the agency's acting director, told reporters before the publication of the 63-page unclassified report on Friday.

Is there evidence of extraterrestrial technology?

AARO has found no indication that any information was illegally or inappropriately withheld from Congress.

“AARO has found no verifiable evidence that the US government or private industry has ever had access to extraterrestrial technology,” he added. “AARO has found no indication that any information was illegally or inappropriately withheld from Congress.”

“AARO assesses that the alleged covert UAP programs do not exist or were misidentified as genuine national security programs unrelated to the exploitation of extraterrestrial technology,” Phillips said.

“We assess that claims about such hidden programs are largely the result of circular reports in which a small group of people have repeated inaccurate statements that they have heard from others over a period of several decades.

The Pentagon refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena as UAP, for its acronym in English, FANIS in Spanish. Photo:iStock Share

Phillips emphasized that people with prior ties to the U.S. military or government who have come forward with some of these claims dismissed by the review did so “without malice or any effort to mislead the public.”

“Many have sincerely misinterpreted real events, or confused sensitive US programs for which they were not authorized as related to UAP or extraterrestrial exploitation,” he said.

The report also details testing of a suspected extraterrestrial crash sample that AARO acquired from a private UAP research organization and the US military and was determined to be “a manufactured terrestrial alloy” of magnesium, zinc, bismuth, with trace elements of lead that “does not represent extraterrestrial technology nor does it have exceptional qualities.”

The report is likely to be scrutinized and rejected by independent researchers, former US personnel and conspiracy theorists who seem convinced that the government is hiding evidence of extraterrestrial life, they say.

El Universal (Mexico) GDA

More news in EL TIEMPO