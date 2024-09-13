“These days there is talk again of the proposal of some political parties to increase the amount of minimum pensions from about 614 euros to 650 euros. Manageritalia is in favor of supporting those who truly need it. But on the condition that those who will benefit from it are previously subjected to an effective check of the real income and patrimonial capacity”. This is what Manageritalia claims in a note.

“By doing so, we would finally have a fair system that would allow us to help the truly poor, who are unfortunately many, more, and not also those who are considered poor only by INPS and the tax authorities. In light of this, the unjust and unconstitutional suspension of the indexation of pensions over five times the minimum for those who have always paid everything they receive today should also cease”, he concludes.