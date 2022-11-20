Mexico.- Vanessa Claude was selected as driver (Host) of the red carpets of ‘Live From E!’ of Latin America, which is why he has decided to leave the famous television house in Mexico, TV Azteca.

The beautiful television presenter will arrive on the red carpets of ‘AND!’so the Puerto Rican model is fulfilling one of her greatest professional dreams.

“For me to be the new ‘host’ of ‘E!’ means a dream come true. I grew up enjoying its programming that has been a leader in pop culture and fashion in the world. Now with its new focus on empowering women and inclusion throughout the region, it is more than an honor to join this new era and be part of the voice that helps drive positive change in our audience through the best of entertainment,” he revealed.

It should be noted that the trajectory by Vanessa Claudio is from more than two decades in the world of television, he has worked on important programs such as ‘Venga la Alegría’, ‘What we women keep silent’, ‘Drop the soup’, ‘The Academy’ and ‘Al Extremo’she was also nominated in the category of best TV presenter for the ‘PRODU 2022 Awards’.

The beauty queen managed to present some famous accolades, such as ‘Billboard Latin Music Awards‘ and the ‘American Music Awards’.

During an interview on the YouTube channel of Mara Patricia Castañeda She confessed that there was someone within the company where she worked for several years who did not let her work with new challenges within the television station, she even felt very offended since they began to dress her in revealing clothes to present ‘Venga la Alegría’.

“Is it true that I graduated from university to do this?” Are the sad words that Vanessa confessed about how her image was sexualized on open television.