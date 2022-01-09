Pensions, 2022 increases lower than expected. Enraged retirees

Pensions, 2022 increases lower than expected. Sensational, but that’s it, storm on the INPS with many angry retirees. But what happened? Social security checks from January of this year are expected to be revalued to 1.7 percent. But how did theInps, to ensure immediate recalculation on checks, the calculation for the first two months of 2022 will be based on the revaluation set for October 2021: at 1.6 per cent.

The Mef instead it fixed the share at 1.7 per cent. Therefore, for the first two months, those of January 2022 and February 2022, the social security checks they will have a lower amount than that communicated in the slip which is already available before the disbursement of the checks which will start already at the end of this month. As a result, a new pension increase will come in March 2022.

Many retirees they noticed a difference between what was perceived and when promised from January 2022, and the controversy started. Here is the bitter answer …