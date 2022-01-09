According to the insider Shpeshal_Nick, who talked about it in the last episode of the podcast Xbox Era, Epic Games and Paramount they may have reached a collaboration agreement, which as a first effect will have the introduction of Ninja Turtles in Fortnite.

Basic Epic Games is looking for new characters to include in his game, as the formula has proven to work very well. Among these he wants some of Paramount, which has a very rich catalog of much-loved franchises. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Fortnite would be the most obvious consequence of the collaboration between the two companies.

It’s hard to say what other Paramount characters might be coming to Fortnite in the coming months. On the other hand, it is easy to see that, in addition to the economic advantages, the giant of cinema and television series wants to exploit Fortnite to make its intellectual properties reach a younger audience, so as to also give impetus to its Paramount + video streaming service (not yet available in Italy).