Pensions, green light for the revaluation of pensions by 2.2% starting from October 2022

Summer is (almost) at the end, autumn is almost upon us and there revaluation of checks about to arrive. The increase in pensionsestablished by the government in Aid Decree bisto help the elderly and not, in the face of expensive life, in fact allows you to anticipate by three months “the usual adjustment to the cost of living“Without the decree, the green light would have to start from January 1, 2023. After the holidays, therefore, for pensioners there will be a good news in the paycheck, with considerable increases. Let’s see in detail what the 2% revaluation of pensionsto whom it belongs, and how much it amounts.

Pensions, 2% revaluation starting from October: what is the novelty

Let’s start from the beginning. What does it mean that the executive decided to anticipate “the usual adjustment to the cost of living” inside of of pension checks? The adjustment mechanism is actually called equalization: every year in fact the pensions are “revalued” on the basis of inflation trends and the cost of living, following Istat parameters. A measure that costs the State about 1,965 million euros.

This year the famous equalization will not take place as usual on January 1st, but in October: the Aid Decree Bisapproved by the Council of Ministers on 4 August, among the many measures against high prices, also gave the green light to revaluation of pensions, a 2.2% increase in the allowance. Article 20 of the provision thus anticipates the equalization mechanism which rebalances the sums paid to the cost of living, based on the index of consumer prices.

Pensions and 2% revaluation, to whom it belongs

