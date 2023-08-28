The General Pension and Social Security Authority has launched a campaign to update employers’ data, in which it urges the employer in the government and private sectors to update the data of the insured, and the data of those in charge of completing transactions in each entity, on the Authority’s current electronic portal.

This step comes in line with the Authority’s role in preserving the rights of the insured and fulfilling obligations towards all groups registered under its umbrella, and to ensure that the transactions of employers and insured persons are completed without delay while preserving the validity and accuracy of such data for the groups benefiting from the Authority’s services.

The General Pension and Social Security Authority has identified a set of procedures that are a prerequisite to enable representatives of employers to continue their duties. That all their information is correct, especially the Emirates ID, determine whether they should be considered as “main supervisors” or “service officers”, and then complete all pending transactions in the Authority’s current platform, and this may include, for example: registering the insured or transferring the insured Then comes the step of reviewing and updating all data in the current electronic portal of the Authority, and finally providing accurate details of the subscription account salary, and paying the monthly contributions due at the specified times.

The authority affirmed its readiness to provide the necessary support to representatives of business owners to ensure data is updated and accurate, and in a way that enhances the achievement of digital transformation goals in cooperation with the authority’s strategic partners.