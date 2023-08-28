At the Zandvoort circuit, Max Verstappen once again showed why he is the undisputed number 1 in the world championship. International media saw Verstappen float to the surface in his chaotic home race, literally and figuratively, and match Sebastian Vettel’s record by taking his ninth victory in a row. “The weather gods could have conspired against him, but Verstappen weathered the storm.”

“In any case, Mother Nature has not withheld anything in an attempt to give a dramatic edge to the Dutch Grand Prix,” beginsThe Guardian. ‘In the middle of the sand dunes of Zandvoort, the wind blew over the course of two and a half hours, and the rain poured down in two sudden invasions and then dissipated. But in the midst of it all, the only certainty of Formula 1 in 2023 remained utterly unflappable. Rain or shine, it is Max Verstappen who crosses the line first.

The Dutchman was shouted to victory by an adoring home crowd of 105,000, who showed an absolute determination to enjoy every second of the afternoon, even though they had to hide under flimsy ponchos and the wind threatened to blow their beers out of their hands. They were rewarded when their man set a remarkable record. The win, his ninth in a row this season, equals Sebastian Vettel’s tally for Red Bull in 2013. It’s a run indicative of just how crushingly dominant he and Red Bull have been this season.





See also Lula has 42.7% compared to 36.4% for Bolsonaro, says Paraná Pesquisas

Verstappen unapproachable

That dominance also sees BILD. At least there doesn’t seem to be a serious (and permanent) competitor for the Red Bull star at the moment. Verstappen dominates Formula 1 like no driver. With 339 points, he not only easily leads the Drivers’ Championship, but would also lead Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship with 84 points. Unbelievable!’, according to the German newspaper.

‘Can he still lose at all?’, they wonder in Germany. Max Verstappen not only wins the Grand Prix of the Netherlands, his home race, but also a grand prix for the ninth time in a row! A great series that only Sebastian Vettel has managed to achieve so far. There is no doubt in the paddock that the reigning world champion will again cross the finish line first at next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix in Monza, crowning himself the sole record holder.’

At the BBC Verstappen’s victory was never really in doubt, even though he ended up behind teammate Sergio Pérez at the start of the race. A heavy rain shower, a red flag and an interruption of more than 45 minutes did not endanger his victory, the British medium saw. “Verstappen was always in control, as he has been all season, and it never really looked like he was going to lose the race.”

"He left to set a record-breaking season and he has just matched Sebastian Vettel's nine consecutive victories," writes l'Equipe. Max Verstappen had to work hard to achieve this, but he always gave an easy impression with the best car on the grid. He remained on his slicks for one more lap at the start of the race, briefly losing control of the Grand Prix. But the championship leader came back like a bullet to Sergio Pérez and put together the best laps," said the French sports newspaper. "Despite the rain, he was unflappable and never let go of the lead, winning in front of his crowd for the third year in a row."

Class apart

The Spanish Mark calls Verstappen’s victory at Zandvoort a ‘super class’ and notes that there is nothing to disturb the championship leader, despite the unforeseen events and the changing track. His concentration is commendable. He has equaled the record of nine consecutive wins held by Sebastian Vettel in his golden days, also at Red Bull.

Also at American sports site The Athletic there is admiration for the performance of the Dutchman. If rain and chaos with the red flag can’t stop Verstappen from making history, what will? He finished just 3.7 seconds ahead, a far cry from the 20 seconds he had on the field at the last race at Spa, or the 30 seconds he managed in Hungary the week before. But of Verstappen’s eleven victories this year, his victory in Zandvoort was perhaps the most impressive.

Foreign media saw that Verstappen was not impressed by the changing weather conditions. He booked his ninth victory in a row at the Zandvoort Circuit. © ANP



"Two heavy rain showers ended the race, leaving much less room for error than usual. It was the kind of race that tends to throw surprises and surprise winners. One tire out of place, one brief moment where concentration slips behind the wheel, and it could have cost him victory. The weather gods could have conspired against Verstappen. Red Bull may have misapplied its strategy amid the torrent of rain and tire changes. If he lost a race, it would be this one," The Athletic said.

“But he didn’t,” the Americans continue. Verstappen proved again why he is so far away from the rest of the F1 field at the moment. It was another fine example of the driver and team working in perfect harmony, weathering the storm – literally – to make history with a record nine consecutive wins.”

Result, position and program

View the results of this year’s grands prix, the position in the general classification and the program for the rest of the season here.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.