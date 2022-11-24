Last Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix closed the 2022 Formula 1 season definitively. Now the drivers are expected to have about two and a half months of well-deserved holidays before the new championship gets into full swing with the awaited pre-season tests. The 2023 World Championship will instead start in just over three months, on March 5, with the Bahrain Grand Prix. The final phase of the season that has just ended has access to the spotlight on the delicate theme of sanctions imposed by the race stewards on the drivers. The most discussed case was that of Pierre Gaslyparticularly affected by the decisions of the stewards in the final phase of the last championship.

The French pilot, who with a view to 2023 has decided to leave AlphaTauri to land in Alpine, in fact, he collected 10 penalty points out of a maximum of 12, upon reaching which he was disqualified for one race. The peculiarity of the regulation of the penalty points however, the penalties ‘pass’ from one season to the next and remain valid for 12 months. This means that Gasly – and Alpine herself – will experience the first seven GPs of the new year with the sword of Damocles hanging over their head due to a possible disqualification. However, they will also be ‘attention’ from a disciplinary point of view in the first races of 2023 Lance Stroll (who will contest the first three GPs with eight penalty points behind him) e Alex Albon.

However, for the Thai from Williams the situation is less worrying given that he will start the year with seven penalty points but two will already be canceled after only two races. From the table below we have excluded Daniel Ricciardo, who left McLaren to join Red Bull as third driver. In theory the Perth veteran shouldn’t take part in any races next year. However, if relations between Sergio Perez and the Milton Keynes team were to fall apart and he were to be called into question, he too would have to manage – until the end of March – a ‘haul’ of eight penalty points.

Who will start the year amended from almost every ‘sin’ will be Max Verstappen. In fact, the two-time world champion will see the three penalty points remedied in the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP expire in December 2022. Only the penalty collected this year in Brazil for the contact with the Mercedes will remain on his back. Lewis Hamilton.

See also Alpine test at Silverstone: here is Piastri | FormulaPassion.it Pilot Points Points Attributed GP extension Motivation Deadline Pierre Gasly 10 2 Spain 2022 Accident 22-May-23 2 Austria 2022 Accident 10-Jul-23 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 2 Japan 2022 Speeding with red flag 09-Oct-23 2 US 2022 Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC 23-Oct-23 1 Mexico 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 30-Oct-23 Lance Stroll 8 2 Australia 2022 Accident 09-Apr-23 1 Australia 2022 More than a change of direction 10-Apr-23 2 US 2022 Accident 23-Oct-23 3 Brazil 2022 Dangerous maneuver 12-Nov-23 Alex Albon 7 2 Saudi Arabia 2022 Accident 27-Mar-23 1 Spain 2022 Left tracked for no reason on multiple occasions 22-May-23 1 Munich 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 29-May-23 2 Austria 2022 Forced another driver off the track 09-Jul-23 1 US 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 23-Oct-23 Fernando Alonso 6 2 Miami 2022 Accident 08-May-23 1 Miami 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 08-May-23 1 Canada 2022 More than a change of direction 20-Jun-23 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 12-Nov-23 Esteban Ocon 5 2 Bahrain 2022 Accident 20-Mar-23 1 Munich 2022 Accident 29-May-23 2 France 2022 Accident 24-Jul-23 Zhou Guanyu 4 1 Saudi Arabia 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 27-Mar-23 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 2 France 2022 Accident 24-Jul-23 George Russell 4 2 Austria 2022 Accident 10-Jul-23 2 US 2022 Accident 23-Oct-23 Yuki Tsunoda 4 2 Great Britain 2022 Accident 03-Jul-23 2 Italy 2022 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 09-Sep-23 Kevin Magnussen 3 2 Miami 2022 Accident 08-May-23 1 Italy 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 11-Sep-23 Lando Norris 3 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 13-Nov-23 Sergio Perez 2 2 Singapore 2022 Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC 02-Oct-23 Max Verstappen 2 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 13-Nov-23 Charles Leclerc 1 1 Japan 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 09-Oct-23 See also Live MotoGP / GP Spain 2022 race: in Jerez Bagnaia challenge Quartararo | FormulaPassion.it