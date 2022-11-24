Russian President Vladimir Putin warned today, Thursday, of “serious repercussions” of capping Russian oil prices.
The official Russian news agency “Tass” quoted the Russian presidency as saying that President Putin discussed Western attempts to set a ceiling on the price of Russian oil in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani.
The agency added, quoting the Kremlin, that Putin told Al-Sudani that setting a price cap would have dire consequences for global energy markets.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, in his daily contact with reporters today, Thursday, that Russia does not intend to supply oil and gas to countries that support imposing a ceiling on the price of Russian oil.
“As of now, we support President (Vladimir) Putin’s position not to supply oil and gas to countries that will set (the cap) and join it,” he added.
The Group of Seven is looking forward to setting a maximum price for Russian oil transported by sea between 65 and 70 dollars per barrel, but the governments of the European Union countries have not yet agreed on the price.
It is scheduled to continue talks in this regard.
Ambassadors from the 27 European Union countries are discussing this proposal with the aim of reaching a common position. Views differ within the European Union, while some are pushing for a much lower price ceiling, others are calling for a higher one.
