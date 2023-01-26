The battle that the Ministry of Labor wages against the false self-employed is already reflected in the zeros of the sanctions imposed on companies for improperly using this figure. Last year in the Region these fines reached 1.6 million euros, according to data provided by the Ministry. The amount represents an increase of almost 300% compared to the figures that were handled in the community only a year earlier.

The department headed by Yolanda Díaz seems determined to stop the increase that this figure had taken in recent years, which saves labor costs for companies but means a greater lack of protection for the worker. Last year, investigations to uncover false self-employed increased in the Region and detected up to 352 violations, according to the balance provided by the Ministry. Only a year earlier the figure was much lower: 88 violations.

These actions brought to light 434 false self-employed persons in the Region, a figure that practically quadrupled that of the previous year (122). As a consequence of these investigations, Social Security also gains since it enters the amount of the so-called settlement files, that is, the contributions not made to the public treasury. This amount rose last year in the Region to 1.3 million euros.