Microsoft decided to close definitely his metaverse, AltspaceVR, which it had acquired in 2017 saving it from server closures due to lack of funds. The deal was conceived in response to Meta’s enormous efforts towards the sector, but it never really took off. So on March 10, 2023 the virtual world of AltspaceVR will cease to exist.

The post announcing the closure is not actually about the complete end of Microsoft’s metaverse ambitions, but about closure to focus on a more immersive experience focused on Microsoft Mesh. What this means is not yet known. Given the recent layoffs and cost cuts made by Microsoft, the suspicion is that it is simply one of the dead branches of the company that it was decided to cut definitively, also because it never really took off.

Be that as it may, Microsoft Mesh is a hologram-based mixed reality platform, which uses 3D scans to make people appear to be working together in the same space. In fact it is a very advanced communication system designed for the business world, therefore not a real mass social experience as AltspaceVR claimed to be. If successful, however, it could actually be the starting point for something else, as often happens in such cases.

Regarding AltspaceVR, the developers invite creators and developers to hold their final events to say goodbye to users, before the final closure.